Church perseveres after tornado blows its building apart

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi church is persevering, and even held a baptism service outdoors in a portable pool, after a tornado blew apart its building.

First Pentecostal Church in Columbus, Mississippi, was in the path of a tornado on Saturday that blew down one wall and tore the roof to shreds.

On Sunday, the congregation picked up whatever furnishings they could salvage and then held a prayer service outdoors. Several people were baptized.

The Rev. Steve Blaylock, who has pastored the church for 23 years, spoke of how the church pulls together in challenging times.

Earlier, during an interview, he called the church building “a total loss.”

But he added, “We will rebuild. We’ve got a good church here.” Said Blaylock, “It’ll be a testimony of God.”

Associated Press

