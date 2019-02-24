Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bystander killed, 2 men wounded in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a female bystander was fatally shot as a man being ejected from a Bourbon Street eatery grabbed a security guard’s gun and fired it several times as they struggled. Police say the man also shot himself and the guard.

A police statement says 37-year-old Louis Barnes was arrested after the shooting early Sunday and underwent shoulder surgery, while the guard had surgery for a neck wound.

Police say Barnes faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

Rosaleen Brown tells The New Orleans Advocate her friend Julie Couvillon was killed. The 36-year-old nurse died at a hospital.

Police spokesman Juan Barnes says a third man was also hurt, but not by a bullet, outside the fried chicken-and-daiquiri restaurant.

Associated Press

