Arkansas grapples with ethics cleanup amid federal probes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has had its share of notable corruption scandals over the years, but a flurry of recent cases has been eye-popping for even the most jaded veterans of the state’s politics.

Seven lawmakers from both major parties have been ensnared in federal corruption probes over the past two years. They include a nephew of the current governor, a champion of campaign finance reform and a top county official who admitted to taking bribes funneled through the church where he was a pastor.

This flood of recent cases has stirred fears that the Capitol is becoming better known as a hotbed of corruption than for any policy achievements, and legislative leaders are scrambling to repair that image and find ways of deterring future misdeeds.