Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Vermont lawmakers seek to remove slavery from constitution

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has a proud history of being the first state to abolish adult slavery in 1777. Now lawmakers want to make sure that any reference to slavery is removed from the state constitution.

Colorado voters last year approved a similar constitutional amendment, and Utah lawmakers are taking up a comparable measure this year.

The Vermont Constitution says no person 21 years or older should serve as a slave unless bound by their own consent or “by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”

Sen. Debbie Ingram, a lead sponsor of the constitutional amendment, says slavery should be deleted because it’s “a morally reprehensible and antiquated institution.” She says the wording “reflects badly on the state and it sends the wrong message especially to people of color.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snow moves out this morning, blowing snow continues
Weather

Snow moves out this morning, blowing snow continues

6:57 am
R. Kelly due in court to face sex abuse charges
News

R. Kelly due in court to face sex abuse charges

6:20 am
Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas
News

Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas

6:05 am
Snow moves out this morning, blowing snow continues
Weather

Snow moves out this morning, blowing snow continues

R. Kelly due in court to face sex abuse charges
News

R. Kelly due in court to face sex abuse charges

Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas
News

Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas

Scroll to top
Skip to content