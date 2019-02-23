US-North Korean deals often made away from negotiating table

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beware of humor gone awry. Don’t be afraid to show emotion. Watch those offhanded one-liners.

That’s what former U.S. negotiators are saying about their North Korean counterparts heading into this coming week’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) in Vietnam.

They say it’s difficult to get North Korean negotiators off their scripted talking points, and it’s better to talk to them on a subway or during a stroll in the park.

They say negotiating with the North Koreans is challenging.

They say the North Koreans can launch into anti-American diatribes one minute, then courteously agree to concessions — but only after they’re certain they’ve gotten all they can.