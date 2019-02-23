Teens tweet Trump, find Senate ally, score civil rights win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The high school students had set their sights on an ambitious goal — federal legislation to create a national archive of documents from civil rights cold cases.

Students at a New Jersey school had worked on it for years. Now all they needed was President Donald Trump’s signature. But if he didn’t act quickly, the bill would die.

The students took to social media and enlisted the aid of a new senator from Alabama. It worked: Trump signed and it’s now law, focusing on unsolved criminal cases from 1940 until 1980.

Their interest began in 2015, when their Advanced Placement government and policy class was studying the civil rights movement. They couldn’t believe that in America, so many criminal cases involving racial violence and death could remain unsolved.