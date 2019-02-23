Stars reflect on awards season at last show before Oscars

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Close says she’s still a bit surprised she got an Oscar nod to her performance in “The Wife.” Actor Richard E. Grant says he’s certain he’s going to lose at Sunday’s Academy Awards and will never get this close to Oscar again. And screenwriter Barry Jenkins just wants to savor making it to the end of the awards-circuit road and enjoy being in the presence of his peers.

Stars were in a reflective mood Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the last awards show before film’s top honors are handed out.

Close says she’s surprised of the recognition for her performance in “The Wife,” which she notes is “a very quiet performance.”

Grant says he’s sure he will lose to Mahershala Ali in the supporting actor category, but is enjoying the ride.