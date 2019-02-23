Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Stars reflect on awards season at last show before Oscars

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Close says she’s still a bit surprised she got an Oscar nod to her performance in “The Wife.” Actor Richard E. Grant says he’s certain he’s going to lose at Sunday’s Academy Awards and will never get this close to Oscar again. And screenwriter Barry Jenkins just wants to savor making it to the end of the awards-circuit road and enjoy being in the presence of his peers.

Stars were in a reflective mood Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the last awards show before film’s top honors are handed out.

Close says she’s surprised of the recognition for her performance in “The Wife,” which she notes is “a very quiet performance.”

Grant says he’s sure he will lose to Mahershala Ali in the supporting actor category, but is enjoying the ride.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

10:58 pm
Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

7:40 pm
Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall
News

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall

7:33 pm
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall
News

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall

Scroll to top
Skip to content