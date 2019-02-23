Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stanley Donen, director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Stanley Donen, whose “Singin’ in the Rain” provided some of the most unforgettable moments in movie history, has died. He was 94.

Donen died Thursday in New York from heart failure, his sons Joshua and Mark Donen confirmed Saturday.

Donen often teamed with Gene Kelly but also worked with Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire. He received an honorary Oscar in 1998.

Other films Donen worked on include “On the Town,” ”Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and “Funny Face.”

Associated Press

