Sheriff’s deputy shot in Tennessee during standoff

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy.

News outlets report that a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot Saturday during a standoff in which a suspect barricaded himself in a Blountville home. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating ut a spokeswoman declined to release details about the deputy’s injuries or condition.

It is not immediately clear how the standoff developed or if any arrests have been made.

Associated Press

