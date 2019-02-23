Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oscars: Stars and stand-ins rehearse for the big show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars from Charlize Theron and Samuel L. Jackson to Serena Williams and Kacey Musgraves passed through the Dolby Theatre Saturday afternoon to practice presenting for the 91st Academy Awards Sunday.

Williams was accompanied by her one-year-old daughter, Olympia Alexis, who was exceedingly well-behaved as her mother ran through her best picture nominee presentation twice.

And while most stars were in sneakers and jeans, some of the women had to be a little show-ready. Angela Basset wore sparkly heels with her matching tracksuit. It’s an opportunity to practice before millions are watching and let the camera operators know your approximate height for the shot.

The Oscars begin Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Associated Press

