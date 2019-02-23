Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ohio finds numerous problems at troubled county jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — A state report released this week details numerous problems at a troubled and overcrowded Ohio county jail that had previously received satisfactory ratings from state inspectors.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Corrections Center in downtown Cleveland has been under scrutiny since the deaths of seven prisoners over a four-month period last year and a scathing report by the U.S. Marshals Service that called conditions at the jail “inhumane” and unsafe for prisoners and staff.

The latest inspection, which occurred after the U.S. Marshals’, found nearly two-thirds of 135 standards out of compliance.

State prison spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says while minimum standards for local jails are “significantly different” than the Marshals Service’s, inspectors carefully reviewed its report.

Groups like the ACLU have long criticized conditions at county jails throughout the country.

Associated Press

