Mueller team’s sentencing memo on Manafort is released

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has filed its sentencing memo in one of two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors had filed the document under seal on Friday. It was publicly released Saturday after a judge had a chance to review and approve proposed redactions of sensitive information.

Mueller’s team isn’t recommending a particular sentence for Manafort. He pleaded guilty in September in federal court in Washington to two counts of conspiring stemming from his Ukrainian political consulting work.

Prosecutors also aren’t taking a position about whether the prison sentence in the Washington case should run consecutively or concurrently with a separate punishment that Manafort faces in a bank and tax fraud case in Virginia.

Associated Press

