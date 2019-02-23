Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia students face discipline for sharing tainted food

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Georgia middle school students face disciplinary action for sharing drug-tainted food with other students on Valentine’s Day.

WSB-TV reports Fulton County School officials said Friday the students could eventually be suspended or expelled while school officials determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Investigators say THC was found in a food sample taken from Sandtown Middle School where students were sent to the hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said tests showed THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, was found in one of the samples that “has the appearance of cereal.”

School officials said 28 students were sickened and taken to hospitals. At the time, the students reported feeling shortness of breath and other reactions after eating food or candy.

There’s still no word on who made the edibles.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Associated Press

Associated Press

