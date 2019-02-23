AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a masked woman in a gondola at the Venice Carnival, a multi-vehicle collision during a NASCAR race in Florida and snowfall in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Nevada.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 16-22, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.