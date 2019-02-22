Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
YouTube walks a tightrope with its video makers, advertisers

YouTube has learned its latest hard lesson about dealing with schisms between its two big customer groups: advertisers and creators.

YouTube’s year-in-review video is the site’s most downvoted video, ever, with more than 15 million dislikes. The video faces controversy for leaving out some of the site’s most popular and contentious creators.

It’s another reminder of the tension YouTube navigates as it tries to balance advertiser interests with the creativity of the bloggers who upload free videos onto the site.

Many creators felt the video was sanitizing YouTube’s image in favor of advertisers. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki admits the video missed its mark.

Advertisers have staged multiple boycotts of the site when ads appear next to controversial videos.

Associated Press

Associated Press

