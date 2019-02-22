Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wisconsin man pleads not guilty in case of abused teen

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of helping a 14-year-old girl escape sexual abuse in exchange for video of her being raped has pleaded not guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 31-year-old Bryan Rogers also pleaded not guilty Thursday to making false statements. Authorities have said Rodgers met the Tennessee teen in the online game Roblox in December and she told him she was being raped by her adoptive father.

They say Rodgers offered to help her run away if she provided him “clear video evidence” so he wouldn’t get in trouble for taking her from her home. Court records say he received the video in January and brought the teen to his Madison home days later. The girl’s adopted father was arrested on rape charges.

Associated Press

