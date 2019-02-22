Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US pushes NATO allies to join observer force in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision authorizing about 200 U.S. troops to remain in Syria is a key step in creating a larger multinational observer force in northeast Syria.

That’s according to a senior administration official, who says the U.S. is working with NATO allies to assemble a force of between 800 and 1,500 troops in the region. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop deployment.

Trump in December announced he was pulling all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, but European allies insisted on some U.S. forces remaining on the ground.

The observer force would remain in the area indefinitely to prevent clashes between U.S.’s Kurdish allies and Turkish troops and to minimize the risk of a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

Associated Press

