University dean apologizes for 1982 Confederate flag photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university administrator shown in a 1982 yearbook photo standing in front of a Confederate flag has issued an apology.

WXII -TV in Winston-Salem reports the picture shows Wake Forest University Dean of Admissions Martha Allman, who graduated from the school in 1982, standing in front of a Confederate flag with the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Allman issued a letter Thursday acknowledging the photo and apologizing for being in it. She said she maintains her commitment as an administrator to moving Wake Forest forward in equity and inclusion and working to make the campus a welcoming and nurturing community for all of its members.

Two weeks ago, Wake Forest officials released a statement acknowledging racist images published in past yearbooks.

