Turtle disaster? 100-pound tortoise missing in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is on a desperate hunt for her disappearing pet that can’t run fast and can’t be missed — a 100-pound tortoise.

KOB-TV reports Dusty the Turtle went missing earlier this month in Roswell, New Mexico after strong winds knocked open a gate that housed him.

Shana Emmert, who was pet sitting Dusty for her niece, says she believes the turtle strolled away from the backyard and into the desert during the wind storm.

According to Emmert’s neighbors, the 100-pound (45-kilogram) Dusty was last spotted near Berrendo Creek in Roswell and hasn’t been seen since.

The family is offering a $500 reward for the turtle’s safe return.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
