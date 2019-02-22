Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump: Amazon’s dropped deal ‘a big loss’ for hometown NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Amazon’s decision to drop its plans for new headquarters in New York “a big loss” for the city.

Trump tells reporters the city could have hashed out “a much better deal,” but is still bemoaning the decision.

He’s also blaming what he’s calling “radical left” thinking, which he says isn’t good for jobs or the economy.

Amazon abruptly dropped plans last week to build one of its new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, which could have delivered 25,000 jobs.

Some politicians and activists had objected to the nearly $3 billion in incentives promised to one of the world’s richest, most powerful companies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday called the reversal the “greatest tragedy” he’s seen since he’s been in government.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

3:03 pm
Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

2:52 pm
Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

2:21 pm
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

Scroll to top
Skip to content