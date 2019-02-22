The Latest: Trump weighs in on N Carolina election do-over

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a new election being called in a disputed North Carolina congressional race (all times local):

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he condemns all voter fraud “and that includes North Carolina.”

Trump was asked Friday why he had not condemned what has occurred in North Carolina where the state’s elections board has ordered a new election in the nation’s last undecided congressional race.

Republican Mark Harris had held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in a race where there was evidence it was tainted by absentee ballot fraud.

Trump says “I condemn any voter fraud of any kind, whether it’s Democrat or Republican.” But he quickly added Texas and California as places where votes “were not exactly properly done.”

Harris said Thursday during the hearing that he thought a new election should be called.

___

1 p.m.

The Democratic candidate in the nation’s last undecided congressional race will address his supporters now that a new election has been called.

Dan McCready’s spokesman, Aaron Simpson, said the Democrat planned a rally and news conference Friday afternoon at a brewery in Waxhaw. Several dozen supporters were expected.

McCready trailed Republican Mark Harris by a slim margin in the November general election. But on Thursday the state ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after reviewing evidence of absentee ballot fraud by operatives working for Harris.

McCready has been assembling a new campaign staff and raising money. His campaign finance report showed McCready raised $487,000 during the final five weeks of 2018. His campaign sent out a campaign fundraising plea late Thursday, citing the board’s decision.