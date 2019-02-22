Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: Firefighters line entrance to victims’ funeral

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of four children and their father, killed in a house fire (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Firefighters have lined the entrance to an upstate New York church for the funeral of four children and their father in a house fire.

The funeral Friday in Watertown celebrated the lives of Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

WWNY says a fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey, survived after escaping from the burning home. She ran to neighbors for help.

7:50 a.m.

An upstate New York community is struggling to cope with the deaths of four children and their father in a house fire.

A funeral on Friday in Watertown will celebrate the lives of Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

WWNY says Watertown teacher Erin Weston remembers the sisters as “the sweetest girls” who “loved each other so much.”

A fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey, survived after escaping from the burning home. She ran to neighbors for help.

