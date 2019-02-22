Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
State lawmaker calls for Georgia speaker Ralston to resign

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker is trying to oust the state’s House speaker following news reports the powerful Republican repeatedly used his position to delay criminal proceedings for clients of his law practice.

A resolution introduced Friday encourages Speaker David Ralston to resign. It was filed by a fellow Republican, state Rep. David Clark of Buford.

An investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV found that Ralston asked judges to reschedule court cases at least 57 times in the past two years. Clients helped by the delays include men charged with child molestation and assault.

The newspaper reports that 10 GOP legislators have signed onto Clark’s resolution.

Georgia law requires judges to reschedule court proceedings that conflict with legislative duties of attorneys serving at the statehouse. Ralston says he’s done nothing wrong.

