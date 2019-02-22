Son arrested in developer’s mysterious dog leash death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a teenager who told authorities he found his father unresponsive with a dog leash wrapped around his neck in their North Carolina home has been charged with killing the prominent real estate developer.

Police said Friday that 16-year-old Alexander Bishop has been charged with murder in the April 2018 death of 60-year-old William Bishop of Durham. The teen will be prosecuted as an adult in the death of Bishop, who had developed prominent real estate projects in Florida.

Bishop’s 16-year-old son had told authorities he found his father in the basement of their home with a dog leash around his neck. The father died three days later, and an autopsy found he had been strangled.

Alexander Bishop’s attorney, Daniel Meier, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew