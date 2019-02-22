Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Son arrested in developer’s mysterious dog leash death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a teenager who told authorities he found his father unresponsive with a dog leash wrapped around his neck in their North Carolina home has been charged with killing the prominent real estate developer.

Police said Friday that 16-year-old Alexander Bishop has been charged with murder in the April 2018 death of 60-year-old William Bishop of Durham. The teen will be prosecuted as an adult in the death of Bishop, who had developed prominent real estate projects in Florida.

Bishop’s 16-year-old son had told authorities he found his father in the basement of their home with a dog leash around his neck. The father died three days later, and an autopsy found he had been strangled.

Alexander Bishop’s attorney, Daniel Meier, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
News

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado

6:27 pm
Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
News

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

6:14 pm
Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
Covering Colorado

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

5:53 pm
False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
News

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
News

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
Covering Colorado

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content