Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens

Now there’s one more place where cameras could start watching you — from 30,000 feet.

Newer seat-back entertainment systems on some airplanes operated by American Airlines and Singapore Airlines have cameras, and it’s likely they are also on planes used by other carriers.

American and Singapore both say they have never activated the cameras and have no plans to use them. However, companies that make the entertainment systems are installing cameras to offer future options such as seat-to-seat video conferencing, according to an American Airlines spokesman.

A passenger on a Singapore flight posted a photo of the seat-back display this week, and the tweet was shared several hundred times. Buzzfeed first reported that the cameras are on American planes, too.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration
News

Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration

1:29 pm
Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns
Covering Colorado

Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns

12:36 pm
Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list
Digital Original

Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list

12:27 pm
Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration
News

Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration

Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns
Covering Colorado

Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns

Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list
Digital Original

Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list

Scroll to top
Skip to content