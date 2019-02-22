Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

San Francisco landslide traps person under sand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dozens of firefighters were frantically digging with shovels in search of a person who was thought to be buried by a landslide near a San Francisco beach.

San Francisco Fire Department spokeswoman Mindy Talmadge said two people were walking along the shoreline Friday afternoon when a cliff and hill gave way just before 3 p.m. Talmadge said a woman was able to escape to safety but told authorities her companion was buried under the sand and rocks.

A cadaver dog specially trained to sniff out people was also helping with the search at Fort Funston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
News

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado

6:27 pm
Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
News

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

6:14 pm
Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
Covering Colorado

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

5:53 pm
False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
News

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
News

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
Covering Colorado

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content