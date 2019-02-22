Roads flooded, schools closed in north Alabama after rains

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Some roads are covered with water in the Tennessee Valley and schools are closed after days of heavy rain.

Nearly a dozen city and county systems in north Alabama and southern Tennessee canceled classes Friday. Storms have pushed rivers and creeks out of their banks, causing flooding.

Other school systems are opening late, and forecasters warn more rain is on the way. The weather service says severe storms are possible across the region on Saturday.

As much as 4 inches of rain has fallen across a wide area since Tuesday, swelling waterways. Forecasters say another 2 inches of rain could fall, and there’s nowhere for the water to go because the ground is saturated.

The flooding threat also extends into northeastern Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas.