Report: Apps send sensitive user data to Facebook

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that several phone apps are sending sensitive user data to Facebook, including health information, without users’ consent.

The report says an analytics tool called “App Events” allows app developers to record user activity and report it back to Facebook, even if the user isn’t on Facebook.

The story comes as Facebook is dealing with increased scrutiny over user data. Last week British lawmakers issued a scathing report calling for tougher privacy rules for Facebook and other tech firms.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Journal report. It told the Journal that some of the data-sharing appears to violate its business terms. The company says it requires app developers to be clear with users about what they share.