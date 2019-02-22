Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Remains found on Blackfeet reservation appear historical

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal agents say human remains found on the Blackfeet Indian reservation in Montana appear to be of historical origin.

Friday’s announcement by FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker ends speculation that the remains could have been those of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring.

She disappeared in 2017 at age 20. Her case has become emblematic of what authorities call a silent crisis involving the deaths and disappearance of hundreds of Native American women.

Barker says the remains found Dec. 13 are believed to be those of a Native American male who was between 45 and 60.

She says results of a laboratory analysis did not list a possible cause of death.

The FBI plans to turn over the remains to the Blackfeet Tribal Historic Preservation Office.

Associated Press

