Proposed project seeks to recognize Boston’s slavery ties

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is taking a step toward recognizing the role slavery played at one of its most visited landmarks.

Democratic Mayor Mary Walsh’s administration has proposed spending $315,000 to restore 17th and 18th century artifacts found beneath Faneuil (FAN’-yul) Hall as part of a project highlighting Boston’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The proposal is among 56 community preservation projects worth $34 million that Walsh submitted to the City Council this month.

Kevin Peterson, of the New Democracy Coalition, praised the proposal but said Boston still needs to hold a public hearing on renaming the historic hall, which was financed by wealthy 18th century slave owner Peter Faneuil.

Walsh has opposed the name change idea but has expressed support for establishing a slavery memorial at the site.

