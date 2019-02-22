Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Suspect fires at people in mall sporting goods store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot at specific people inside a sporting goods store in a South Carolina mall, though no one is believed to have been injured.

North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Decker says officers are still seeking the gunman and the people he was shooting at Friday afternoon at the Northwoods Mall.

Decker says surveillance video captured the shooting about 3 p.m. and the man leaving via an emergency exit and getting rid of his gun. The police chief said in a video on the department’s Facebook page that the shooting was isolated to the store, Champs Sporting Goods.

Dozens of officers from three different police agencies rushed to the mall, which was evacuated.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

3:03 pm
Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

2:52 pm
Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

2:21 pm
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

Scroll to top
Skip to content