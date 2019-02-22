Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Man in gorilla suit breaks in home, hides under bed

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — Police say a man wearing a gorilla suit broke into a Louisiana home and hid under a mattress before officers arrested him.

News outlets quote Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estes in Thursday reports as saying that officers saw Jeremie Moran walking through yards in the costume. They had received calls about a suspicious person looking into homes.

Estes says Moran ran into a home as officers approached but was discovered hiding. He was jailed on charges including resisting an officer, unauthorized entry, meth possession and wearing a mask.

In Louisiana, a person convicted of wearing a mask in public can be sentenced to three years in prison at most. Exceptions are allowed for religious purposes or on holidays like Halloween and Mardi Gras.

It’s unclear if Moran has a lawyer who could comment.

Associated Press

