Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police chief: Contacting ICE about former Marine was proper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police chief says his department acted properly when it contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a former Marine’s arrest, leading to a three-day stay in a detainment center.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle commented Friday following the completion of an internal affairs review of the case of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, who was detained by ICE in December even though he’s a U.S. citizen. He was released when an attorney provided ICE with documents showing his citizenship.

Kiddle says Ramos-Gomez set a fire at a hospital and accessed its helipad before being arrested, an incident that “met the criteria of a potential act of terrorism.”

The American Civil Liberties Union says it was disappointed with the police position.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening
Colorado Living

Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

4:34 pm
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

3:03 pm
Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges

2:52 pm
Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening
Colorado Living

Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content