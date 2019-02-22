Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NY Gov. Cuomo deems losing 2nd Amazon HQ ‘greatest tragedy’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Amazon’s backing out of a deal to put one of its second headquarters in New York City is the “greatest tragedy” he has seen since he’s been in government.

Cuomo said Friday on public radio station WAMC that losing the Amazon deal makes him sick to his stomach. Cuomo’s public comments were his first on the topic since his office issued a statement Feb. 14, the day the Seattle-based internet retailer announced it was backing out of an agreement to redevelop a site in Queens.

Cuomo again blamed fellow Democrats who control the state Senate. They include Sen. Michael Gianaris, who represents the Long Island City neighborhood where Amazon wanted to base 25,000 jobs.

Emails requesting comment were sent to the offices of Gianaris and the Senate majority.

___

This story has been corrected to say that Cuomo spoke Friday, not Thursday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

