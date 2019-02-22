Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mokulele Airlines loses about 24 employees after purchase

HONOLULU (AP) — Southern Airways says it is laying off 10 percent of Mokulele Airlines’ staff after acquiring the Big Island-based carrier earlier this month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the airline confirmed Thursday that it has cut about two dozen employees, mostly ground staff in Hawaii.

The airline previously said the airline would absorb all of Mokulele’s employees following the deal that closed Feb. 8.

Mokulele president Rob McKinney said in a letter to employees that the staffing changes were a “short-term pain necessary to ensure the longevity of our brand.”

Southern chief marketing officer Keith Sisson says the carrier hopes the cuts are short-lived.

Southern Airways became the largest commuter airline operator after acquiring Mokulele. It now serves 30 cities across five U.S. time zones.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

