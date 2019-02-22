Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Microsoft workers protest use of HoloLens headsets for war

A group of Microsoft workers is demanding the company cancel a contract supplying U.S. Army soldiers with HoloLens headsets that could help them spot adversaries on the battlefield.

A letter signed by more than 50 employees Friday says they “refuse to create technology for warfare and oppression.”

It asks Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith to cancel a $480 million contract the Army announced in November.

Military bidding documents say the technology enables troops to become more lethal and mobile.

Microsoft’s head-mounted HoloLens displays use augmented reality, which means viewers can see virtual imagery superimposed over real-world scenery in front of them.

Microsoft said Friday that it appreciates employee feedback. Nadella is expected to unveil a new generation of HoloLens headsets Sunday at a technology conference in Spain.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

3:03 pm
Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

2:52 pm
Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

2:21 pm
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

Scroll to top
Skip to content