Maryland school apologizes for whites-only admission policy

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore has apologized for a past admission policy that barred black students.

The Baltimore Sun reports school President Samuel Hoi publicly apologized Thursday in a memo that detailed some of the school’s racist history. The memo says the school was forced by “legal appointment” in 1891 to admit its first black student, which reportedly led to about 100 students dropping out.

In 1895, the school adopted a whites-only enrollment policy that remained in place until the school opened admission to all races in 1954. The apology comes after a campus exhibition called “Blackives” hosted a demonstration Thursday featuring the story of a would-be student who was denied admission because of his race. The memo says the exhibition has been extended.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo
Shots fired outside of bar in downtown Pueblo

Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspects in Colorado Springs
Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspects in Colorado Springs

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

