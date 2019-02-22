Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kansas lawmaker apologizes after LGBTQ daughter decries bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A conservative Kansas legislator has apologized and said he has asked that he be removed as a sponsor of a bill calling same-sex marriages a “parody.”

Republican state Rep. Ron Highland of Wamego took the actions Thursday after his LGBTQ daughter posted a letter to him on Facebook that ended with, “Shame on you.”

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Highland said in a letter to his hometown newspaper that he should not have signed onto the bill because it contained “hateful language” that he does not condone. The bill seeks to prevent the state from endorsing any policy in line with what it calls the “LGBT secular humanist religion.”

His letter came hours after his daughter, Christel Highland, a Kansas City-area artist, posted her letter on Facebook.

Associated Press

