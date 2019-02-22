Kansas judge freezes assets of sect accused of trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas has frozen the assets of a sect that faced a $7.9 million judgment last year for human trafficking.

Public radio station KCUR reported Friday that Judge Julie Robinson found that members of what was formerly known as the United Nation of Islam fraudulently transferred assets to nonprofit groups they created. The judge ruled the transfers were meant to prevent Kendra Ross from collecting the money. Ross successfully argued in court that sect leader Royall Jenkins forced her to work without pay for a decade.

The United Nation of Islam now goes by The Value Creators. A phone message left with group members wasn’t immediately returned.

Another judge in November issued a bench warrant for Jenkins’ arrest for allegedly ignoring court orders. He remains at large.