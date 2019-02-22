Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge strikes down North Carolina voter ID OK’d by voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has voided constitutional amendments approved by voters in November requiring photo identification to vote in person and capping the state income tax rate.

The judge sided Friday with the state NAACP, which argued last year’s edition of the General Assembly that voted to put amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on the ballot was illegally constituted due to racially gerrymandered districts.

The NAACP challenged four amendments. Only two of them — the voter ID and the income tax cap — were approved by a majority of voters.

Wake Court Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins wrote the amendments placed on the ballot by a legislature “that did not represent the people of North Carolina.”

The decision could be appealed by legislative leaders who were sued.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening
Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges
Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges

