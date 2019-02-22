Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Governor orders more DNA testing in 1983 California killings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered DNA testing on evidence that a death-row inmate says would prove his innocence in a 35-year-old murder case that has drawn national attention.

Newsom on Friday ordered testing of hair, blood and fingernail scrapings from the victims and on a green button.

Kevin Cooper says the testing will show he was framed for the 1983 killing of four people in Chino Hills.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown last year ordered testing of four pieces of evidence and named a former judge to oversee the case.

Prosecutors say previous tests show Cooper killed Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Christopher Hughes.

The case attracted national interest after U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and reality television star Kim Kardashian urged officials to allow re-testing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
New storm updates have increased snow expectations over northern El Paso & Teller counties late tonight
Weather

New storm updates have increased snow expectations over northern El Paso & Teller counties late tonight

11:48 am
Police, animal control help rescue cat stuck under home Cañon City
Covering Colorado

Police, animal control help rescue cat stuck under home Cañon City

11:46 am
Sheriff’s Office says suspect in Déjà vu shooting wanted for attempted murder
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office says suspect in Déjà vu shooting wanted for attempted murder

11:15 am
New storm updates have increased snow expectations over northern El Paso & Teller counties late tonight
Weather

New storm updates have increased snow expectations over northern El Paso & Teller counties late tonight

Police, animal control help rescue cat stuck under home Cañon City
Covering Colorado

Police, animal control help rescue cat stuck under home Cañon City

Sheriff’s Office says suspect in Déjà vu shooting wanted for attempted murder
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office says suspect in Déjà vu shooting wanted for attempted murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content