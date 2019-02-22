Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Giraffe dies in accident at Kansas City Zoo barn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Zoo officials say an adult male giraffe died after suffering a spinal cord injury in a zoo barn.

The zoo says that on Wednesday the 9-year-old male, named Hamisi, caught his head in an area of the barn that allows keepers to reach the animals. The officials believe Hamisi panicked and damaged his spine.

The Kansas City Star reports Hamisi sired two giraffes last year. He came to Kansas City from Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2016.

Sean Putney, senior director of zoo operations, says the barn was built in 1995. He said no animal had been previously injured in the barn.

The zoo’s remaining giraffes are housed in a separate area of the giraffe barn that does not have the same configuration as Hamisi’s area.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration
News

Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration

1:29 pm
Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns
Covering Colorado

Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns

12:36 pm
Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list
Digital Original

Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list

12:27 pm
Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration
News

Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration

Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns
Covering Colorado

Roaming prides of mountain lions prompt safety concerns

Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list
Digital Original

Pueblo’s oldest fire station now on “Most Endangered Places” list

Scroll to top
Skip to content