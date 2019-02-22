Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Forget Netflix – The real joy of movies is still in theaters

NEW YORK (AP) — Sure, it’s easy to Netflix and chill these days. Or Prime and recline. But if you really want to savor a film, there’s still no substitute for a movie theater.

True, there are hassles with going to theaters. There’s a fixed showtime, not whenever you get around to hitting “play.” And those with kids have babysitters and bedtime to worry about. Streaming is more convenient — and affordable as ticket prices rise.

But when watching Netflix, you need discipline to put your phone or laptop away. Even folding laundry takes your eyes off the screen.

And while it’s convenient to be able to stream movies in bits and pieces, as time permits, that detracts from their rhythm and pacing.

Suspects fire shot into car during robbery on Palmer Park Blvd.
How CDOT de-ices the road
House Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump’s national emergency
How CDOT de-ices the road
House Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump’s national emergency
