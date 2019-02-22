Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida man sues hair dye maker after being scarred

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is suing a consumer products company after he says he suffered permanent scarring and discoloration on his face from using a men’s hair dye.

David Collier’s lawsuit says the company Combe didn’t properly warn consumers that they could have allergic reactions to its Just For Men hair dye.

Combe didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in late January.

Collier claims his batch of Just for Men was defective.

The lawsuit also says African-American consumers such as Collier face a much higher risk of allergic reactions to an ingredient in the hair dye than white customers do.

The company advises consumers to perform a skin-test on themselves before using the product. Collier’s suit says that’s not enough.

Associated Press

