Documentary about 1939 Nazi rally in New York up for Oscar

NEW YORK (AP) — A pro-Hitler rally that took place 80 years ago this week at New York’s Madison Square Garden is the subject of a short documentary that’s up for an Oscar.

The film directed by Marshall Curry is called “A Night at the Garden.” It draws on archival footage of the rally and shows Fritz Kuhn, the leader of the pro-Nazi German American Bund, decrying “the Jewish-controlled press” and demanding a “white, gentile-ruled United States.”

Curry noted that the anniversary of the gathering comes amid a rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes. The New York Police Department says there were 55 hate crimes reported in the city this year, an increase of 72 percent over the same period last year.

Anti-Semitic crimes made up almost two-thirds of the total.