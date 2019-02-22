Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Disabled greeter meets with Walmart about job; no resolution

A beloved Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy has met with store management in a bid to keep his job but came away with no guarantees, and his family is girding for a fight.

Adam Catlin uses a walker and is legally blind. He is worried he’ll be out of work after store management in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, told him he would need to be able to lift heavy weights, read receipts and perform other tasks.

Thousands have rallied to Catlin’s cause after his mother wrote about the situation on Facebook.

Catlin and his family met with Walmart officials Friday afternoon. His mother, Holly Catlin, says she told them her son could do the job if they made reasonable accommodations.

She says managers said they would be in touch.

Associated Press

Associated Press

