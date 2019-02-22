Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘American Pie’ singer objects to coverage of ex’s exhibit

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Don McLean has threatened to sue a weekly newspaper that wrote about his former wife’s photo exhibition about domestic abuse, which includes a copy of the protection order issued against him.

The “American Pie” singer and Patrisha McLean divorced after a domestic incident in their home in 2016. McLean pleaded guilty to charges that were dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement.

Patrisha McLean is using her exhibit to draw attention to domestic violence by sharing victims’ stories. The Free Press of Rockland wrote about the exhibition Feb. 7.

The Press Herald reports McLean’s attorney threatened to sue the paper and accused Patrisha McLean of “vicious misstatements.” The paper removed the story online so lawyers could review it but later reposted it.

