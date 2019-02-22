Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alaska senator says she’s likely to back Trump disapproval

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she is likely to support a resolution of disapproval over President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to secure more money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an audio recording provided by an aide late Friday, Murkowski noted concerns she has raised about the precedent that could be set if the declaration stands.

U.S. House Democrats introduced a resolution Friday to block the national emergency declaration. If it passes the House, it would go to the Senate. Trump on Friday promised a veto.

Murkowski says she wants to make sure the resolution is exactly what she thinks it is, because if it is what she understands it to be, she will likely support it.

Associated Press

