Accrediting board rejects appeal from North Carolina school

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials at a historically black private women’s college in North Carolina have lost their appeal to have its accreditation restored.

News outlets report The Southern Association of Schools Commission on Colleges announced Friday that a panel had rejected Bennett College’s appeal, which was heard earlier this week.

The decision leaves Bennett without accreditation for now. There was no immediate reaction from the school.

School leaders have said previously that they will sue the agency. In previous instances, the commission has responded to lawsuits by agreeing to extend accreditation to let the legal process develop.

Bennett embarked on a fundraising campaign to maintain its accreditation and raised nearly $10 million. Nearby High Point University President Nido Qubein announced earlier this month that his school would donate $1 million to Bennett.

Associated Press

