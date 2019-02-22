Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 more charged in gang-linked murder in NYC subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say two more MS-13 gang members have been charged in a killing on a New York City subway platform.

Victor Lopez and Tito Martinez-Alvarenga were arraigned Friday on charges including murder and gang assault in the shooting death of 20-year-old Abel Mosso in a Queens subway station Feb. 3.

Ramiro Gutierrez was arrested shortly after the killing. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says all three defendants participated in assaulting Mosso before Gutierrez fired the final shot.

Authorities say all three defendants are MS-13 members. Mosso was suspected of being a member of a rival gang.

Information on attorneys who could speak for the defendants wasn’t available.

Republican President Donald Trump mentioned the killing as an example of MS-13-linked violence in his Feb. 5 State of the Union address.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
News

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado

6:27 pm
Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
News

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

6:14 pm
Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
Covering Colorado

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

5:53 pm
False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado
News

False reporting: A “consistent” crime in Southern Colorado

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed
News

Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories
Covering Colorado

Heart disease survivors gather to share stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content